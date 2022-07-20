News
Rediff.com  » News » Celebration In Colombo As Ranil Wins

Celebration In Colombo As Ranil Wins

By Rediff News Bureau
July 20, 2022 16:06 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected Sri Lanka's new president by the country's parliament on Wednesday, July 20, following a high-voltage political drama which saw his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on July 14 and resigning office on July 15.

The 73-year-old six-time former prime minister secured 134 votes in the 225-member House while his nearest rival and dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma got 82.

President Wickremesinghe will have a mandate to serve out the rest of Gotabaya's term, which ends in November 2024.

This is the first time in 44 years that Sri Lanka's parliament has directly elected a president.

 

IMAGE: Supporters celebrate Ranil Wickremesinghe's election in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firecrackers are burst in Colombo to celebrate Ranil's win. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ranil has wanted to be president all his political career. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A television journalist films parliamentary proceedings shown on a giant screen on the lawns of the presidential secretariat in Colombo. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People sit beneath the statue of Solomon West Ridgeway Dias Bandaranaike, the fourth prime minister of independent Ceylon, to watch parliamentary proceedings being shown on a giant screen on the lawns of the presidential secretariat. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'
Why Are Sri Lankans Queuing For Passports?
Another day of washout at Rajya Sabha
'The evil has not left our system yet'
Wickremesinghe new president of crisis-torn Lanka
Sensex spurts 630 points on gains in energy, IT shares
The War Against Coronavirus

