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Sri Lanka Unveils Economic Relief Plan to Counter West Asia Conflict Impact

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 13:49 IST

Facing economic pressures from the West Asia conflict, Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake unveils a relief package featuring fuel price cuts and securing vital petrol and diesel supplies from India.

Photograph: Reuters.

Photograph: Reuters.

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka announces an economic relief package to minimise the impact of the West Asia conflict, focusing on fuel, energy, gas, and fertiliser.
  • The relief package includes a reduction of LKR 100 per litre for diesel and LKR 20 per litre for petrol, costing the government LKR 20 billion per month.
  • India has agreed to supply Sri Lanka with petrol and diesel, providing crucial support for the island nation's energy needs.
  • Sri Lanka's forex reserves have reached nearly USD 7 billion, enabling the Central Bank to buy USD 700 million from the market.
  • The government had previously introduced a four-day work week to conserve energy but has reverted to a five-day work week.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday announced an economic relief package aimed at minimising the impact of the West Asia conflict.

Speaking at the parliament, Dissanayake said that India has agreed to provide the island nation with petrol and diesel.

 

"As a government, we have to respond to the difficulties faced by the people," Dissanayake said.

"We have focused on four areas: fuel, energy, gas and fertiliser," said the president, who is also the finance minister.

"We will grant a concession of LKR (Sri Lankan Rupees) 100 per litre for diesel and LKR 20 per litre for petrol," Dissanayake said, adding that it will cost the government LKR 20 billion per month.

He said the government had launched a flurry of diplomatic activity to ensure Sri Lanka's energy sustainability.

"I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. He has agreed to provide us with petrol and diesel," Dissanayake said, adding that talks have commenced with Russia to obtain gas, coal, fuel and fertiliser.

Sri Lanka's forex reserves have reached nearly USD 7 billion, the president said. "Central Bank was able to buy USD 700 million dollars from the market, so it is a good situation," he added.

Since the US-Israeli military action against Iran began on February 28, Sri Lanka raised retail fuel prices three times in March. The last revision saw prices rising by over 25 per cent.

The government also introduced a four-day work week to conserve energy, with guidelines issued to cut down usage.

However, it was announced that the five-day work week would return from Wednesday with the cancellation of the mid-week holiday.

On March 28, India sent a shipment of 38,000 MT of fuel, comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, to Colombo as an emergency support through the local operation of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Lanka IOC (LIOC).

The fuel shipment was a result of a telephone conversation held on March 24 between Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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