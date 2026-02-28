HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sri Lanka Sets Up Emergency Hotlines Amid West Asia Tensions

Sri Lanka Sets Up Emergency Hotlines Amid West Asia Tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 19:17 IST

x

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Sri Lanka has activated emergency hotlines and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region.

Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka establishes emergency hotlines for its citizens in West Asia due to escalating regional tensions.
  • The Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation through its diplomatic missions in the region.
  • Several flights between Colombo and West Asian destinations have been cancelled.
  • Sri Lankan airports are preparing for potential emergency landings and have increased fuel reserves.
  • The Sri Lankan government is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and support of its citizens in the affected areas.

Sri Lanka on Saturday said it has set up emergency hotlines as it remained in close contact with the country's diplomatic missions in the West Asia region in wake of the escalating war situation there.

The Sri Lankan announcement came hours after the US and Israel jointly launched a major attack on Iran with the tension escalating to other Gulf countries.

 

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in close contact with the country's diplomatic missions in the West Asia region.

The ministry said it has also set up emergency hotlines at Sri Lankan missions in the West Asia region, enabling its citizens to contact in case of any emergency requirements.

The island nation's Foreign Ministry said that as of Saturday, there has not been much impact on the Sri Lankans in the West Asia region.

Flight Disruptions and Airport Preparedness

Meanwhile, at least 10 flights connecting Colombo with various West Asian destinations have been cancelled in view of the escalating situation, said Sri Lankan Airlines.

Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka said both Colombo and Mattala international airports are being kept ready for any emergency situations faced by West Asian flights.

"There will be additional fuel stocks ready at both airports to face emergency needs," he said while talking to the media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian Missions in Gulf Issue Safety Advisories Amid Regional Tensions
Indian Missions in Gulf Issue Safety Advisories Amid Regional Tensions
EaseMyTrip Co-founder Advises Flexibility Amid Flight Disruptions
EaseMyTrip Co-founder Advises Flexibility Amid Flight Disruptions
Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran
Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran
No Extension For WhatsApp SIM Linking
No Extension For WhatsApp SIM Linking
ICC on high alert after US hits Iran
ICC on high alert after US hits Iran

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel launches 'preventive strike' on Iran1:30

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel...

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look1:12

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO