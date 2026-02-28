Sri Lanka Sets Up Emergency Hotlines Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Sri Lanka has activated emergency hotlines and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region.

The Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation through its diplomatic missions in the region.

Several flights between Colombo and West Asian destinations have been cancelled.

Sri Lankan airports are preparing for potential emergency landings and have increased fuel reserves.

The Sri Lankan government is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and support of its citizens in the affected areas.

Sri Lanka on Saturday said it has set up emergency hotlines as it remained in close contact with the country's diplomatic missions in the West Asia region in wake of the escalating war situation there.

The Sri Lankan announcement came hours after the US and Israel jointly launched a major attack on Iran with the tension escalating to other Gulf countries.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in close contact with the country's diplomatic missions in the West Asia region.

The ministry said it has also set up emergency hotlines at Sri Lankan missions in the West Asia region, enabling its citizens to contact in case of any emergency requirements.

The island nation's Foreign Ministry said that as of Saturday, there has not been much impact on the Sri Lankans in the West Asia region.

Flight Disruptions and Airport Preparedness

Meanwhile, at least 10 flights connecting Colombo with various West Asian destinations have been cancelled in view of the escalating situation, said Sri Lankan Airlines.

Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka said both Colombo and Mattala international airports are being kept ready for any emergency situations faced by West Asian flights.

"There will be additional fuel stocks ready at both airports to face emergency needs," he said while talking to the media.