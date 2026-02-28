Sri Lanka Establishes Emergency Hotlines Amid West Asia Crisis

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Sri Lanka has launched emergency hotlines for its citizens and is urging de-escalation to prevent a wider regional conflict.

The Sri Lankan government expresses deep concern over the rapid escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Sri Lanka urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions to prevent a wider regional conflict.

Several flights connecting Colombo with West Asian destinations have been cancelled due to the escalating situation.

Sri Lanka is preparing its international airports for potential emergency landings and fuel needs of West Asian flights.

Sri Lanka also called for restraint in the West Asia situation due to rapid military actions, hours after the US and Israel jointly launched a major attack on Iran with the tension escalating to other Gulf countries.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in close contact with the country's diplomatic missions in the West Asia region.

The ministry said it has also set up emergency hotlines at Sri Lankan missions in the West Asia region, enabling its citizens to contact in case of any emergency requirements.

The island nation's Foreign Ministry said that as of Saturday, there has not been much impact on the Sri Lankans in the West Asia region.

Meanwhile, at least 10 flights connecting Colombo with various West Asian destinations have been cancelled in view of the escalating situation, said Sri Lankan Airlines.

Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka said both Colombo and Mattala international airports are being kept ready for any emergency situations faced by West Asian flights.

"There will be additional fuel stocks ready at both airports to face emergency needs," he said while talking to the media.

Sri Lanka Calls for De-escalation

Later in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The Government of Sri Lanka expresses deep concern over the rapid escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, which poses a serious threat to regional stability and to international peace and security."

Sri Lanka calls on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to take immediate and decisive action to de-escalate tensions. All parties must refrain from further provocative measures to prevent the risk of a wider regional conflict that would result in severe humanitarian and economic consequences," said the ministry in a statement.