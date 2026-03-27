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Indian Fuel Shipment to Aid Sri Lanka Amidst Regional Volatility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 19:21 IST

Amidst growing concerns over energy sustainability, India is providing critical fuel assistance to Sri Lanka, delivering a combined shipment of diesel and petrol to help stabilise the nation's energy supply during regional tensions.

Key Points

  • India is sending 38,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol to Sri Lanka as emergency support.
  • The fuel shipment follows discussions between the Sri Lankan President and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • The delivery is facilitated through the Indian Oil Corporation's local operation, Lanka IOC (LIOC).
  • Sri Lanka sought assistance due to the volatile situation in West Asia impacting energy supplies.
  • Fuel rationing and reduced public service working days were implemented in Sri Lanka as contingency measures due to the energy crisis.

A combined shipment of 38,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka from India on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

The fuel shipment will arrive at the Colombo Harbour as a result of the telephone conversation held on March 24 between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

The shipment of 38,000 MT comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol will arrive here as emergency support through the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) local operation, Lanka IOC (LIOC).

Sri Lanka held talks with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help on energy sustainability in view of the volatile situation in West Asia.

With the outbreak of the war, fuel rationing was introduced, with public services observing a four-day week as contingency measures.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, which in turn retaliated, spreading the war to the entire Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important choke point for the world's energy supplies.

The strait, a narrow shipping lane that connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, remains effectively closed, bringing to a near halt the transit of hundreds of vessels per day, including container, dry bulk and liquid cargo ships.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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