Spotted! Dreaded Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A rare glimpse of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the Delhi police's special cell obtained 5-day custody to interrogate him in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Bishnoi is currently in Tihar jail, but that hasn't stopped him from ordering hits on rival gangsters and running his many rackets from his prison cell.

Kindly click on the image for a look at Lawrence Bishnoi as he is led away by Delhi police personnel.

