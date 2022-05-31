News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala was shot from close range, 25 bullets hit him: Post-mortem report

Moosewala was shot from close range, 25 bullets hit him: Post-mortem report

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 31, 2022 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed on May 29, was hit by around 25 bullets fired by assailants and gunpowder residue was also found on his body indicating that they were fired from close quarters, sources said citing initial post-mortem report.

IMAGE: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Photograph: ANI Photo

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Sources said that the singer died before he was taken to the hospital.

 

They said while the incident took place at 5.25 pm, the police were informed at 5.50 pm.

The sources said that the presence of gunpowder residue on the singer's body indicated that he was fired upon from very close range.

"Sidhu Moosewala was hit by more than 25 bullets. Gunpowder was found on his body. He died before being brought to the hospital. The incident happened around 5.25 pm, while the police got information around 5.50 pm," a source told ANI.

Sidhu Moosewala was cremated on Tuesday at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab.

His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where a huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla.

He joined the Congress in December last year.

The Punjab police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moosewala's murder, STF sources said.

The Special Cell of Delhi police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moosewala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.

Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. The Punjab police have registered an FIR in Mansa against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Moosewala murder: 6 detained from Uttarakhand
Moosewala murder: 6 detained from Uttarakhand
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
Moosewala murder: Delhi court rejects Bishnoi's plea
Moosewala murder: Delhi court rejects Bishnoi's plea
Police get Bishnoi custody, to quiz him on Moosewala
Police get Bishnoi custody, to quiz him on Moosewala
Kerala HC plays saviour, reunites lesbian couple
Kerala HC plays saviour, reunites lesbian couple
Kashmiri Hindus protest teacher's killing, seek arms
Kashmiri Hindus protest teacher's killing, seek arms
French Open PIX: Gauff, Trevisan, reach 1st Slam semis
French Open PIX: Gauff, Trevisan, reach 1st Slam semis
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor

Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor

Heavy police deployment for Moosewala's funeral today

Heavy police deployment for Moosewala's funeral today

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances