Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala Murder: CSI On The Job

Moosewala Murder: CSI On The Job

By Rediff News Bureau
May 31, 2022 10:52 IST
On Sunday, May 29, 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in Punjab's Mansa district.

Moosewala was travelling along with friends in a jeep when his killers reportedly trapped him and shot him several times at Jawahar Ke village.

The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab had reduced the singer's security detail from four to two bodyguards the day before the killing.

Moosewala -- who seems to have a huge following, given the fact that a memorial billboard was put up outside a garden in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex area on Monday -- had asked his bodyguards to stay home and decided to drive the jeep himself. Though he is reported to have a bulletproof vehicle, he did not take that car. CCTV footage revealed two cars following him.

Goldy Brar -- a Canada-based gangster -- and dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi -- currently in Tihar jail -- claimed responsibility for the slaying.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Punjab police's forensic team examining Moosewala's bullet ridden car.

 

All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Moosewala's home in Moosa village. He will be cremated today, May 31, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa with Moosewala's family.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
