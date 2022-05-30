News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala murder: 6 detained from Uttarakhand

Moosewala murder: 6 detained from Uttarakhand

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 30, 2022 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, said Special Task Force sources.

Photograph: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram

According to the sources, Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

All six detained persons are being questioned by Punjab Police.

Confirming the same, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI that he has been told by the Uttarakhand STF that some of the detained people have been taken by the Punjab Police for questioning.

 

Six persons were travelling to Punjab from Hemkund Sahib Yatra in a vehicle which was intercepted by Uttarakhand STF and local police following a tip-off.

According to the information, the person who helped the main accused in providing a vehicle and shelter has also been detained.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder with an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Additionally, Delhi Police Special Cell earlier today said that it will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Delhi Police said that it had been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempts to murder from Canada.

However, Punjab BJP blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the singer's death and demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
Mann orders probe into Moosewala murder by HC judge
Mann orders probe into Moosewala murder by HC judge
Bishnoi gang behind Moosewala's murder: Police
Bishnoi gang behind Moosewala's murder: Police
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
Moosewala murder plot hatched in Tihar jail?
DU women graduates secure top ranks in UPSC exam
DU women graduates secure top ranks in UPSC exam
'PM will decide if I will continue as minister'
'PM will decide if I will continue as minister'
Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term
Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala's dad went after son, witnessed his killing

Moosewala's dad went after son, witnessed his killing

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances