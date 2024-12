Uber launches India's -- and Asia's -- first water transport service with Shikara bookings for the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Umar Ganie has the visual details.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: You can now book shikaras on the Dal Lake in Srinagar through the Uber app!

IMAGE: Police patrol Dal Lake.

IMAGE: A shikara owner gets his shikhara winter ready.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com