HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Spent 90 days in Pak, met ISI officials': Raj man held for spying

'Spent 90 days in Pak, met ISI officials': Raj man held for spying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 09:16 IST

x

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly aiding Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage activities, officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Courtesy pixabay

The accused, identified as Kasim (34), had travelled to Pakistan twice -- first in August 2024 and again in March 2025 -- and stayed there for about 90 days, they said.

During his visits, he is suspected to have met officials of the Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a senior police officer said.

 

Kasim, a resident of Gangora village in Deeg district, was apprehended earlier in the day and is currently in police remand, the officer said.

"In September 2024, the Special Cell received intelligence inputs that Indian mobile numbers were being misused by PIOs to gather sensitive information related to the Indian Army and government establishments. These mobile SIM cards were allegedly procured in India and sent across the border with the help of Indian nationals," the officer said.

Using social media on these Indian SIMs, PIOs contacted Indians to extract classified information pertaining to sensitive installations and departments, he said.

The officer added that following the inputs, a case was registered under appropriate sections of law and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, Kasim's name surfaced, and further probe revealed his travel history to Pakistan and suspected links with ISI personnel.

Further investigation is underway to expose the full extent of the espionage network and identify other Indian associates involved in the conspiracy, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan: Suspected Pak spy held, BJP alleges Cong link
Rajasthan: Suspected Pak spy held, BJP alleges Cong link
'Spy' Jyoti was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
'Spy' Jyoti was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
CRPF personnel arrested for spying for Pakistan
CRPF personnel arrested for spying for Pakistan
Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan
Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Cake Collection: 8 Easy But Scrumptious Recipes

webstory image 2

7 Superfoods To Improve Digestion

webstory image 3

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

VIDEOS

IAF chief uses Salman Khan's dialogue after Op Sindoor: 'Ek baar jo maine- - -''1:34

IAF chief uses Salman Khan's dialogue after Op Sindoor:...

Tourists return to Gulmarg after Pahalgam horror2:28

Tourists return to Gulmarg after Pahalgam horror

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Patna5:00

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Patna

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD