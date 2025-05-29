HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rajasthan govt employee arrested over suspicion of 'spying' for Pak

Rajasthan govt employee arrested over suspicion of 'spying' for Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 13:06 IST

x

A Rajasthan state government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

Shakur Khan was detained on Wednesday night by an intelligence department team who were acting on security-related inputs.

Khan, who works in the district employment office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, the official said.

 

"There were inputs about Shakur Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained last night," the officer said.

A joint interrogation was conducted in Jaisalmer following which the team left for Jaipur with Khan.

Central agencies will interrogate him in Jaipur on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
CRPF personnel arrested for spying for Pakistan
CRPF personnel arrested for spying for Pakistan
'Spy' Jyoti was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
'Spy' Jyoti was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
Pak was developing Haryana YouTuber as 'asset': Cops
Pak was developing Haryana YouTuber as 'asset': Cops
2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges
2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 3

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

VIDEOS

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini spotted outside the gym 0:32

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini spotted outside the gym

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated terrorist sitting with Munir'13:56

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated...

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist funerals after Op Sindoor0:44

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD