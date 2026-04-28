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Samajwadi Party Delegation Visits Family Of Deceased Teen In Ghazipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 15:44 IST

A Samajwadi Party delegation visited the grieving family of a 17-year-old girl found dead in the Ganga River in Ghazipur, offering support and financial assistance amid ongoing investigations into alleged sexual assault and murder.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Samajwadi Party delegation visited the family of a 17-year-old girl found dead in the Ganga River.
  • The party offered condolences and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family.
  • The visit follows allegations of sexual assault and murder, intensifying local tensions.
  • Authorities have banned demonstrations and restricted visits to the village to maintain law and order.
  • SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that dominant forces were behind an earlier attack on a party delegation.

A four-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited the Katariya village here on Tuesday morning and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the father of 17-year-old girl whose body was found in the Ganga earlier this month, a senior police official said.

Following a meeting with officials at the police lines, Samajwadi Party leaders Ramashray Vishwakarma, MLA Jaikishan Sahu, Seema Rajbhar and Rita Vishwakarma left for the Katariya village under tight security.

 

Upon reaching the village, the delegation interacted with the bereaved family, offered them condolences, and affirmed the party solidarity with them.

Samajwadi Party's Response To The Incident

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja told PTI that a four-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party visited the family of the deceased minor at Katariya village, and presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakh. Subsequently, the delegation departed from the village.

The body of a 17-year-old girl from the OBC community was found in the Ganga here on April 15, with the family alleging sexual assault and murder.

Tensions And Security Measures

Controversy intensified on April 22, when a Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the victim's family came under stone-pelting in Katariya village, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the village head and others protected by the "dominant forces" were behind the assault, calling it an attack on the backward classes.

Deputy Inspector General, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna, on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misleading and baseless reports. He urged the media to verify the veracity of reports before disseminating them.

Government Restrictions And Statements

In view of law and order concerns over the teenager's death earlier this month, the administration on Sunday banned all demonstrations and barred anyone from visiting the village to offer condolences to the family.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement saying "unverified rumours" are being spread by certain "mischievous elements" and opposition parties are "attempting to sensationalise the matter".

"Given the gravity of the situation, Ghazipur District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has imposed Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the district. Under this provision, no political party or group is permitted to assemble anywhere within the district," the statement read.

The order shall remain in force until April 30, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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