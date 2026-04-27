Why Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Injustice In Ghazipur Case

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of mistreating Samajwadi Party workers in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, amidst allegations of a mishandled investigation into a tragic sexual assault and murder case.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points Akhilesh Yadav alleges Samajwadi Party workers were mistreated in Ghazipur at the direction of the BJP government.

Yadav questions the police investigation into the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Ghazipur.

The Samajwadi Party will provide Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to the victim's family.

Yadav criticises the BJP's stance on reservation and claims violence against women has increased under the BJP government.

Akhilesh Yadav promises to ensure farmers are paid within 24 hours if the Samajwadi Party forms the government.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday that his party workers were mistreated in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, at the 'behest of the government', claiming that BJP members were involved in the incident.

In Ghazipur, a 17-year-old girl's body was discovered on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder. While the police are investigating the case, relatives and locals have been demanding swift justice.

Matters escalated on April 22 when a Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the victim's family came under stone-pelting in the village, resulting in injuries to several people, including police personnel. The police have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the attack.

Akhilesh Yadav's Accusations Against BJP

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said, "In Ghazipur, our people were treated very poorly, and this happened at the government's direction. Government officials and BJP members are involved. The BJP does not want us to support the people of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) society and ensure justice for them."

Questioning the police investigation in the Ghazipur case, Yadav said, "What is the police trying to hide? There is a post-mortem report, but people are not satisfied. Have all aspects been investigated? The place where the girl was found had barely two feet of water."

He also announced that the party would extend financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family. "We have collected funds from the Vishwakarma community and the party. We are going to help the family with Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Yadav also shared that a delegation led by party leader Ram Asrey Vishwakarma and women's wing president Seema Rajbhar would visit the affected family on Tuesday.

Government Response and Social Media Controversy

Concerns over law and order prompted the administration to issue prohibitory orders in Ghazipur, banning all demonstrations and restricting access to the village for condolence visits.

The Uttar Pradesh government had issued a statement in Lucknow, saying "unverified rumours" are being spread by certain "mischievous elements" and opposition parties are "attempting to sensationalise the matter."

In response to an FIR filed against the party's media cell on X for allegedly spreading rumours about the Ghazipur incident, Yadav stated, "Images are being circulated on social media. I hope the government takes action against those who create such content. If we post or tweet something, an FIR is immediately registered. We have heard that another FIR has been lodged against the Samajwadi Party concerning social media."

On Sunday, police registered cases against the X handles of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party Media Cell for allegedly spreading "baseless, misleading, and false" information regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder.

Yadav's Criticism and Promises

Yadav criticised what he described as "selective action," asking, "If someone else is creating content against the Samajwadi Party, why are they not being held accountable?"

Alleging that the "real culprits are being protected", Yadav said the party delegation would meet the family and continue its fight for justice as per their wishes.

Addressing farmers' issues, he stated, "When a Samajwadi Party government is formed, arrangements will be made to ensure payments to farmers within 24 hours. A corpus fund of Rs 15,000 crore will be created, and payments to farmers will begin."

He also emphasised the party's commitment to the welfare of weavers.

Concerns Over Women's Safety and Reservation

Yadav further targeted the BJP regarding women's safety, claiming that since the BJP government was formed, incidents of violence against women have increased. He suggested that this rise in crime is due to the chief minister's frequent absences from Lucknow, as senior officials accompany him elsewhere.

"The government's claims on women's security are proving to be hollow," he added.

On the topic of reservation, Yadav stated, "The BJP has never been in favour of reservation. If they support women's reservation, they can implement it starting from the next elections."

At the press conference, Yadav also released a book commemorating 100 years of Aligarh Muslim University.