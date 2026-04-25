Ghazipur Victim's Father Rejects Political Opportunism

Amidst allegations of political pressure, the father of the Ghazipur victim has refused visits from politicians, expressing satisfaction with the police investigation and seeking justice through legal channels.

Key Points Father of Ghazipur victim rejects political visits, citing grief and satisfaction with police action.

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav allege the father is under duress from the BJP government.

District Magistrate assures the family of a speedy conviction in a fast-track court.

BJP's Sangeeta Balwant requests CM Yogi Adityanath to prevent Akhilesh Yadav from visiting the family.

The father of a teenage girl found dead in the Ganga river in Katariya village said on Saturday that he does not wish any politician to come to his doorstep for political opportunism, even as opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav alleged that he was under duress.

The Samajwadi Party had on Friday announced that its delegation, led by party president Akhilesh Yadav, will visit the village to meet the girl's family on April 29.

The body of the girl, who belongs to the OBC community, was found on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Clashes had occurred when an SP delegation visited the village to meet her family on April 22, with Yadav alleging that "dominant elements" and the village head attacked his party workers.

The father of the girl told reporters on Saturday that the main accused has been arrested on their complaint and the law was taking its course.

"I am deeply grief-stricken by my daughter's death and do not wish for any politician to come to my doorstep merely to engage in political opportunism," he said, expressing satisfaction over the police action in the case.

Assurances from Authorities

He said that District Magistrate (DM) Anupam Shukla and Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja have told him that they will ensure the accused, Hariom Pandey, gets the maximum punishment.

DM Shukla, who visited the father, told reporters that no one would be permitted to foment anarchy within the district -- whether by visiting the village in person or by making false statements on social media.

He said the father remains satisfied with the police's handling of the case and efforts would be made to secure a speedy conviction by ensuring robust legal representation in a fast-track court.

He added that strict action would be taken against anyone found disrupting peace and order within the district.

Opposition Demands Inquiry

Sharing a video of the father's statement on 'X', Akhilesh Yadav alleged that a new "disturbing" trend has started under the BJP government where the "ruling class orchestrate atrocities and later exerts pressure on the victims to recant their statements".

"Exploiting the helplessness of a poor person is the most inhuman form of injustice. The BJP's governance and administration are passing through the most deplorable phase," he said.

In the same post, the former UP chief minister demanded, "An inquiry must be conducted to identify these specific BJP people who, under the guise of offering counsel, are actually exerting pressure and doing so in the direct presence of the police."

Calls for High-Level Investigation

Targeting the BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also called for a high-level investigation into the case.

"In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, the rape and brutal murder of a daughter from the Vishwakarma community -- and then threats and violence to stop the family from filing an FIR," he said.

"Action must be taken against the guilty police officers, the family must get protection - a high-level investigation must happen, and justice must be delivered immediately," the senior Congress leader said.

BJP's Response

Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha Sangeeta Balwant wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting that Akhilesh Yadav be prevented from visiting the bereaved family.

She asserted that engaging in politics during such a time of sorrow is inexcusable, noting that the stone-pelting incidents had already occurred in the village.

The Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the victim's family came under stone-pelting in the village, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on April 29 to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway.