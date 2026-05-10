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Home  » News » Delhi Soya Chaap Vendor Arrested For Illegal Firearm Possession

Delhi Soya Chaap Vendor Arrested For Illegal Firearm Possession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 13:44 IST

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A soya chaap seller in Delhi has been arrested for illegal firearm possession after a juvenile posted photos with the weapon on social media, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Key Points

  • A soya chaap seller in Delhi, identified as Naveen, has been arrested for possessing an illegal semi-automatic pistol.
  • Police acted on information about a juvenile posting photos with illegal firearms, leading to Naveen's arrest.
  • Naveen allegedly procured the illegal firearms from Uttar Pradesh and supplied them in Delhi.
  • The police recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from Naveen's possession.

A 27-year-old soya chaap seller was arrested for allegedly possessing an illegal semi-automatic pistol and three live bullets in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Naveen, used to run a soya chaap stall near a mall in Dwarka Sector-14, he said.

 

How The Arrest Unfolded

According to the police, the action was initiated after officials received information that a juvenile from Govindpuri had uploaded photographs on social media while holding illegal firearms.

"During verification, a team found photographs of the juvenile posing with a pistol in his mobile phone. During questioning, he disclosed that the weapon belonged to one of his acquaintances and had been supplied by Naveen," the officer said.

Recovery Of The Illegal Firearm

Based on the input, the police conducted a search operation and detained Naveen from his food stall during the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the police said.

At his instance, one illegal semi-automatic pistol along with three live cartridges loaded in its magazine were recovered, they said.

Naveen's Criminal History

The police said Naveen disclosed during interrogation that he allegedly procured illegal firearms from Uttar Pradesh and supplied them to people in Delhi.

He was also found involved in three criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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