Ganga, Yamuna overflow in UP; 13 districts flooded

Incessant rainfall in Uttar Pradesh has led to floods in 13 districts of the state, while major rivers like Ganga, Yamuna and Betwa are flowing above the danger mark at several places, officials said in Lucknow on Monday.

IMAGE: A view of partially submerged helipad as the water of Ganga, Yamuna cross warning level, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia, Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamipur, Prayagraj and Banda, according to a report from the relief commissioner's office.

IMAGE: Residents carrying their belongings wade through a flooded street of Rajapur area, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur, it said.

The state received 14.2 mm rainfall on Sunday, with 24 districts receiving heavy rainfall.

IMAGE: SDRF teams rescue people from a flood affected in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

At present 13 districts of the state are facing floods, including Prayagraj, Jalaun, Auraiya, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Etawah, Fatehpur, Kanpur city and Chitrakoot, the report said.

IMAGE: SDRF teams rescue people in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Varanasi, the water level of the Ganga river crossed the danger mark on Monday morning, submerging ghats and forcing the authorities to shift cremation and other religious rituals to rooftops and raised platforms, officials said.

IMAGE: Houses submerged in Rajapur area of Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 72.1 metres by Monday morning, above the danger level of 71.262 metres.

Shivam Agrahari of Ganga Seva Nidhi said all ghats have been submerged, cutting off access.

IMAGE: People use a boat to commute through knee-deep water in Karela Bagh, Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The famed Ganga 'aarti' at the Dashashwamedh ghat is now being conducted on rooftops, while cremations at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats are being performed on elevated platforms.

IMAGE: People use a boat to commute in Karela Bagh, as the area gets flooded due to incessant heavy rainfall and overflow of Sasur Khaderi river, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

District authorities have imposed a ban on boat movement in the river as a precautionary measure. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are patrolling the flood-affected areas and rescuing stranded individuals to safer locations, the officials said.

IMAGE: Flooded Ganga River at Dashashwamedh Market Road. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Prayagraj, due to heavy rains for the last few days, the water level of Ganga and Yamuna is above the danger mark of 84.73 metres since Saturday, due to which more than 200 villages of the district and about 60 settlements of the city have been flooded.

IMAGE: A temple submerged in Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the data released by the district administration, the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 86.04 metres in Naini at 8 am on Monday, while the water level of Ganga river was recorded at 86.03 metres in Phaphamau.

IMAGE: The water level of Ganga rises following heavy rainfall at Tulsi Ghat, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The district administration has suspended teaching work in schools with flood relief camp centers set up for citizens of the flood-affected areas in the city.

IMAGE: People pass through knee-deep water with their belongings in Karela Bagh area of Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Officials said 107 wards and localities under Sadar tehsil in the city are affected by floods, of which Rajapur, Beli Kachhar, Chandpur Salori, Govindpur, Chhota Baghada and Bada Baghada are majorly affected.

IMAGE: NDRF teams rescue people stuck in their houses due to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas of Prayagraj. Photograph: NDRF/ANI Photo

In rural areas, 18 villages of Phulpur tehsil, eight of Soraon, 12 of Meja, eight of Bara tehsil and six villages of Handia tehsil are affected by the flood.