Army deployed as heavy rains cause flood-like situation in MP

Several people, including school children, were stranded in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district due to a flood-like situation after heavy rains, prompting the authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief work, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Army conducts rescue operations as flood-like conditions arose in Shivpuri and Guna after Sindh River's water level rose due to rainfall. Photograph: ANI on X

A flood-like situation has also arisen in Guna district, where a bridge on a culvert caved-in. People from several villages in Guna have been asked to move to safer places, they said.

Due to heavy rains, Dindori, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Rajgarh and Betul districts were also witnessing a similar situation and rapid relief and rescue operations were being carried out by the administration, as per the officials.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took information about the current situation from officials at the Home Guard headquarters and gave necessary instructions to the collectors and other officials of the districts facing heavy rainfall.

Nearly 2,900 persons have been rescued from various districts, including Morena, Damoh, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sagar and Vidisha, he told reporters.

"We will provide full help to the victims. The government will make all arrangements, including of food, shelter and clothing. This weather condition is going to remain for two to four more days. We are alerting people in the state," Yadav said.

The government is fully prepared to help the flood victims. Helicopters have been sought from the Defence Ministry for two districts and they will soon start operations, he said.

The IMD has issued an alert of heavy rain in many districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

It has predicted 8 to 9 inches of rain in in many districts over the next one day, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri and Rajgarh.

Due to continuous rain and overflowing rivers and streams, many villages of Shivpuri have been inundated. In view of the situation, the district administration called the Army from Jhansi on Tuesday night, an official said.

More than 250 people were shifted to safer places in the Kolaras assembly constituency while more than 100 persons were trapped in the floods, the official said earlier in the day.

There was also a report of nearly 30 school children being stranded at Pachavali village in Shivpuri.

Kolaras SDM Anoop Srivastava said keeping in view the safety of villagers, the Army has been called. A team was evacuating the stranded villagers and also providing food items and essential relief material to the needy, he said.

Army Major Shivam Ganguly, who was commanding the relief and rescue operation, said two of their teams were engaged in relief work in different areas and a medical team was also deployed.

In Guna district, due to a flood-like situation in the tribal-dominated Bamori development block, residents of eight villages have been advised to move to safer places, another official said.

Guna Collector Kishore Kanyal said due to the damage caused to the Kalora dam of Bamori, people from Singapur, Tumda, Kudka, Bandha, Umradha and Baniyani villages have been advised to shift to safer places.

In Bamori area, a bridge on a culvert caved-in, disrupting road connectivity with Rajasthan, an official said.

CM Yadav said, "Our government will make arrangements for everything -- from food to clothes -- for the flood victims."

The CM said he inspected the rescue centres across the state on Wednesday from the Home Guard Flood Disaster Centre in Bhopal.

"We have seen the entire flood situation and understood it. Wherever there is a flood, our soldiers have done a good job there," he said.

All possible help will be provided to the districts and no negligence will be tolerated in the rescue and relief work, the CM said.

Yadav also said people from the society who were helping in flood-like situations will be honoured on August 15.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to the collectors of Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts through video conference late Tuesday night and directed them to immediately provide security, food, pure drinking water and medical facilities in the affected areas.

He also asked them to use boats, helicopters and other resources if required.

'No laxity or delay in relief and rescue operations will be accepted,' he said in a post on X.

All departments concerned were instructed to work in coordination so that no family is deprived of relief, he said.

Scindia said he was in constant touch with the Union Home Ministry and Defence Ministry and regular information about the situation was also being shared with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The central and state governments are fully committed to conduct the relief operations smoothly," he said.