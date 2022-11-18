News
Rediff.com  » News » Soldier loses leg as TTE pushes him off train in UP

Soldier loses leg as TTE pushes him off train in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 18, 2022 09:42 IST
An army man lost his leg and is in a critical condition after a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly pushed him under a moving train following an argument in Bareilly on Thursday, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Victim Sonu was allegedly pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Platform Number 2 of Bareilly Junction railway station on Thursday morning, they said.

TTE Supan Bore has been booked for attempt to murder. He has been absconding since the incident, officials said.

 

"We are looking at the CCTV footage," Senior Finance Manager of Moradabad Division under the Northern Railways, Sudhir Singh, said.

According to railway officials, an argument broke out between Bore and Sonu over ticket.

In a fit of anger, Bore allegedly pushed the army man out and he fell under the train.

"He was rushed to a military hospital. He has lost his leg and his condition remains critical," an official said.

Station House Officer of Government Railway Police Ajit Pratap Singh said, "TTE Bore has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). He is absconding and efforts to arrest him are on."

Reportedly, some co-passengers beat up the TTE after the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
