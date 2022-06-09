News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nightmare as woman assaulted, molested in Mumbai local train

Nightmare as woman assaulted, molested in Mumbai local train

Source: PTI
June 09, 2022 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man allegedly assaulted and molested a woman in a moving local train in Mumbai and then snatched her bag and mobile phone, but was nabbed while running away at Churchgate railway station, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place on Monday evening, when the 20-year-old victim, a college student, was travelling from Prabhadevi to Churchgate in south Mumbai, they said.

She was alone in the women's coach when the accused, identified as Pappu Gupta, got into the compartment and sat next to her.

 

The victim then got up and stood near the door of the compartment, a police official said.

After the train crossed Churni Road station, the man got up and tried to snatch the victim's bag and mobile phone, but she resisted his move and fell inside the coach.

The accused then allegedly pulled the victim by her hair, bit her lips and snatched her bag and mobile phone, the official said.

The victim shouted for help, following which the accused jumped out of the train as it slowed down while entering Churchgate railway station and started running away, he said.

On hearing the woman's screams, some commuters and police personnel present at the station chased the accused and caught hold of him, he said.

The Government Railway Police subsequently arrested Gupta, the official said.

Mumbai GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid in a tweet on Wednesday night said, "The accused has been arrested and DCP (Western) is supervising the investigation. We regret the survivor's experience and will take the required steps to resolve her grievance on priority and provide every possible support."

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery) and provisions of the Railways Act, he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Life lessons from a Mumbai local train
Life lessons from a Mumbai local train
Mumbai's local trains now have CCTV cameras for women's safety
Mumbai's local trains now have CCTV cameras for women's safety
13 photographs of Mumbai local trains you must see today
13 photographs of Mumbai local trains you must see today
Is Sanya Malhotra In LOVE?
Is Sanya Malhotra In LOVE?
E-scooter growth stagnates after meteoric rise
E-scooter growth stagnates after meteoric rise
Why Shankar Mahadevan Sang Maa...
Why Shankar Mahadevan Sang Maa...
Iran 'satisfied' with India's stance on Prophet row
Iran 'satisfied' with India's stance on Prophet row
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mumbai's local trains are fully back!

Mumbai's local trains are fully back!

Fully-vaccinated people can board Mumbai local trains

Fully-vaccinated people can board Mumbai local trains

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances