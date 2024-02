Will You Visit Amrit Udyan This Year?

Udyan Utsav-I 2024 at Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public from February 2 to March 31, except on Mondays.

On display will be Tulips, Daffodils, Asiatic Lilies, Oriental Lilies and various rare seasonal flowers.

IMAGE: Views from Amrit Udyan, here and below. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Press Secretary Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Press Secretary Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu at Amrit Udyan, here and below. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

