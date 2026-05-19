Manipur Police Arrest Six Militants In Multiple Raids

Manipur Police have arrested six militants from various outfits and seized a significant cache of arms in multiple operations across the state, intensifying efforts to maintain peace and security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six militants were arrested in Manipur during multiple police operations.

Three members of the People's Liberation Army were apprehended in Moreh.

An active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) was arrested for alleged arms trafficking.

A large cache of arms, including pistols and magazines, was recovered in Imphal West district.

Six militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

PLA Members Arrested In Moreh

Three members of the People's Liberation Army were nabbed from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Monday, they said.

UNLF Cadre Apprehended For Arms Trafficking

An active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) was apprehended on Sunday from the Yairipok Bazar in Thoubal district. He was allegedly involved in arms trafficking, and a 9 mm magazine was found with him, they added.

KYKL Members Arrested In Imphal West

Two members of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from the Lamphel police station area in Imphal West district, police said.

Arms Cache Recovered In Imphal West District

In another operation, a large cache of arms was recovered from the Imphal West district. The seizure was made from the foothills between Lamdeng and Kameng villages in the Lamsang police station area, they said.

Among the arms seized were three bolt-action single-barreled guns, a .22 pistol, four 9mm pistols and five magazines, they said.