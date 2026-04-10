Manipur: Six held for curfew violation and attempted weapon theft

In Manipur, six individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal weapons from police and violating curfew orders amidst heightened tensions following a bomb blast in Bishnupur.

Key Points Six individuals were arrested in Manipur for allegedly attempting to snatch weapons from police officers.

The arrests were made following a curfew imposed in response to a bomb blast in the Bishnupur district.

Those arrested are accused of assaulting police personnel and attempting to steal their weapons.

The incident occurred in the Ahallup Makha Leikai area, under the jurisdiction of the Heingang police station.

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch weapons from police personnel and violate a curfew imposed in the region in view of the evolving situation since the bomb blast in Bishnupur district, police said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Yangoijam Borish Singh (23), Mangsatabam David Singh (21), Pangambam Nivash Meitei (22), Laitonjam Romen Singh (22), Phairenjam Tony (21), and Ningthoujam Denish Singh (22).

They were arrested at Ahallup Makha Leikai, under the Heingang police station area, on Thursday. Police said the curfew violators assaulted personnel of the force and attempted to snatch arms from them.