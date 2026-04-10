HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Manipur: Six held for curfew violation and attempted weapon theft

Manipur: Six held for curfew violation and attempted weapon theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 09:41 IST

In Manipur, six individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal weapons from police and violating curfew orders amidst heightened tensions following a bomb blast in Bishnupur.

Key Points

  • Six individuals were arrested in Manipur for allegedly attempting to snatch weapons from police officers.
  • The arrests were made following a curfew imposed in response to a bomb blast in the Bishnupur district.
  • Those arrested are accused of assaulting police personnel and attempting to steal their weapons.
  • The incident occurred in the Ahallup Makha Leikai area, under the jurisdiction of the Heingang police station.

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch weapons from police personnel and violate a curfew imposed in the region in view of the evolving situation since the bomb blast in Bishnupur district, police said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Yangoijam Borish Singh (23), Mangsatabam David Singh (21), Pangambam Nivash Meitei (22), Laitonjam Romen Singh (22), Phairenjam Tony (21), and Ningthoujam Denish Singh (22).

 

They were arrested at Ahallup Makha Leikai, under the Heingang police station area, on Thursday. Police said the curfew violators assaulted personnel of the force and attempted to snatch arms from them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five Arrested in Manipur, Arms Cache Uncovered
Five Arrested in Manipur, Arms Cache Uncovered
Manipur Insurgency: Five Arrested, Arms Cache Recovered Near Myanmar Border
Manipur Insurgency: Five Arrested, Arms Cache Recovered Near Myanmar Border
Two Dead, Five Injured After Mob Attacks CRPF Camp in Manipur
Two Dead, Five Injured After Mob Attacks CRPF Camp in Manipur
Manipur Reels After Bomb Attack and Protest Deaths
Manipur Reels After Bomb Attack and Protest Deaths
Manipur Bombing: Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Child Deaths
Manipur Bombing: Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Child Deaths

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Didi on the Streets: Mamata Banerjee's Old-Style Comeback3:11

Didi on the Streets: Mamata Banerjee's Old-Style Comeback

From Conflict to Talks: Islamabad Hosts High-Stakes US-Iran Meet0:37

From Conflict to Talks: Islamabad Hosts High-Stakes...

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminates for Anant Ambani1:58

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminates for Anant Ambani

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO