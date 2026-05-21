Six Arrested After Man Shot Dead In Greater Noida

Police in Greater Noida have arrested six individuals following the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man, launching an investigation into the motive behind the crime.

Key Points A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Greater Noida by motorcycle-borne assailants.

Police have arrested six accused in connection with the Greater Noida shooting.

Two of the accused were arrested following an encounter with the police.

The incident occurred outside Vedpura village, within the Ecotech-3 police station limits.

The motive behind the fatal shooting in Greater Noida is currently under investigation.

A 28-year-old man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Greater Noida, following which six accused were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Two of the accused were arrested following an encounter, they said, adding that what led to the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Details of the Greater Noida Shooting Incident

The incident took place on Wednesday night outside Vedpura village under the Ecotech-3 police station limits, when victim Deepak Nagar was on his way to work, police said.

Three motorcycle-borne men intercepted him and opened fire. Soon after receiving information, field units, forensic teams, senior police officers and other personnel rushed to the spot and found the victim injured, officials said.

"He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead," an official said.

Based on a complaint from the victim's family, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh said five teams were formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Four accused -- Naveen, Abhi alias Abhay, Akash and Mogli alias Pawan -- all residents of Vedpura village and neighbours of the deceased, were arrested on Wednesday night itself for their alleged involvement in the killing.

Two more accused, Harsh alias Radhe and Jagat Singh, were arrested on Thursday after a police encounter. Both sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Two country-made .315-bore pistols, along with two live cartridges and two spent cartridges, were seized from Harsh and Jagat, they added.