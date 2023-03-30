Ram Navami celebrated with fervour across India

Ram Navami was celebrated on Thursday with fervour across the country, with processions taken out in different states.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration.

IMAGE: Devotees light earthen lamps on the occasion of Ram Navami, at a temple, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees perform Kumari Puja on the occasion of Ram Navami, at Dakhineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapith, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits take out a procession in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Devotees take part in a procession at Balurghat, in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A drone showering flower petals on the devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami festival at the Mahaveer Temple in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo