News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ram Navami celebrated with fervour across India

Ram Navami celebrated with fervour across India

By The Rediff News Bureau
March 30, 2023 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ram Navami was celebrated on Thursday with fervour across the country, with processions taken out in different states.

 

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration.

IMAGE: Devotees light earthen lamps on the occasion of Ram Navami, at a temple, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees perform Kumari Puja on the occasion of Ram Navami, at Dakhineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapith, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits take out a procession in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Devotees take part in a procession at Balurghat, in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits take out a procession in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: A drone showering flower petals on the devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami festival at the Mahaveer Temple in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees participate in a procession, at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
The Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Ram Navami
Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Ram Navami
Lessons from Ramayana, Mahabharata in distant lands
Lessons from Ramayana, Mahabharata in distant lands
What Ravana, Duryodhana can teach India's leaders
What Ravana, Duryodhana can teach India's leaders
IPL2023: Opportunity for Bharat to showcase his talent
IPL2023: Opportunity for Bharat to showcase his talent
SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case
SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case
IPL 2023: Bhuvi to captain SRH in opener
IPL 2023: Bhuvi to captain SRH in opener
13 police vehicles torched in mob clash in Aurangabad
13 police vehicles torched in mob clash in Aurangabad
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What the Ramayana, Mahabharata tell us

What the Ramayana, Mahabharata tell us

Nimrat Celebrates Ram Navmi

Nimrat Celebrates Ram Navmi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances