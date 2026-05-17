Special Team To Probe Dowry Harassment Case Against Ex-Judge

A Special Investigation Team is probing allegations of dowry harassment against a former judge and his lawyer son after the judge's daughter-in-law was found dead in Bhopal, intensifying scrutiny on dowry-related crimes.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate dowry harassment allegations against a former judge and his lawyer son.

The investigation follows the death of Twisha Sharma, the lawyer's wife, who was found dead at her home in Bhopal.

Police are actively searching for Samarth Singh, the lawyer, who is booked under dowry death and harassment provisions.

The SIT will investigate allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault, and evidence tampering.

A Bhopal court granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge, while the son's bail hearing is scheduled.

Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against a former judge and his lawyer son, whose wife had been found dead in Bhopal, officials said.

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area here on May 12. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

Investigation into Dowry Harassment Allegations

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap, who heads the SIT, told PTI on Saturday that efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, who has been booked along with his father and retired judge Giribala Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, officials said.

Details Surrounding Twisha Sharma's Death

"Samarth and his mother had rushed Twisha Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received the information about her death from hospital authorities around 11 pm (on Tuesday)," an official said.

Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Kumar Dubey said the woman's family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Sharma wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives.

SIT's Focus and Court Proceedings

The SIT, which also includes a woman police officer, would investigate various angles, including allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after Sharma's death, officials said.

A Bhopal court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge, while the hearing on Samarth Singh's pre-arrest bail plea is scheduled for May 18.