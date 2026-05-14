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Daughter-In-Law Of Retired Judge Found Dead In Bhopal; Murder Alleged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 18:15 IST

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A woman's death in Bhopal is under investigation after her family alleged foul play, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident and prompting a police inquiry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tvisha Sharma, 31, was found dead in her husband's home in Bhopal.
  • Tvisha Sharma's family alleges she was murdered by her in-laws.
  • Police are investigating the death, with no suicide note found at the scene.
  • Tvisha Sharma married Bhopal lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after meeting on a dating app.

The daughter-in-law of a retired judge was found hanging in her husband's home in Bhopal on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the city's Katara Hills area on Tuesday night.

 

According to police, the woman has been identified as 31-year-old Tvisha Sharma, originally from Noida. She met Bhopal lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. Samarth is the son of a former sessions judge. The two had got married in December 2025.

Police Investigate Death as Potential Murder

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Dubey told PTI that the matter is being investigated. He said the woman's maternal family has accused her in-laws of murder.

Police said Tvisha was found hanging in her matrimonial home. Her husband and mother-in-law rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police received the information from the hospital around 11 pm.

Family Claims Victim Wanted to Leave Bhopal

Tvisha's maternal family has claimed that she was in touch with them over the phone till 10 pm on Tuesday and that she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, police said.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The investigation has been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Singh, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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