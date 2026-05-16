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Special Team To Investigate Dowry Harassment In Bhopal Woman's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 23:52 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been launched to investigate allegations of dowry harassment in the suspicious death of a woman in Bhopal, focusing on her husband and his father, a retired judge.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate dowry harassment allegations in connection with a woman's death in Bhopal.
  • The SIT will probe allegations against a former judge and his lawyer son, whose wife was found dead in her marital home.
  • Police are actively searching for the lawyer son, who has been booked under dowry death and harassment provisions.
  • The woman's family alleges murder and claims she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida due to harassment.

A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Saturday to probe allegations of dowry harassment against a former judge and his lawyer son, whose wife was found dead in Bhopal earlier this week, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap is heading the SIT, which also includes a woman police officer.

 

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area here on Tuesday night. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

Intensified Efforts to Arrest Suspect

ACP Kashyap told PTI that efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, who has been booked along with his father and retired judge Giribala Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and dowry harassment.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, officials said.

"Samarth and his mother had rushed Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received the information about her death from hospital authorities around 11 pm (on Tuesday)," they said.

Family Alleges Murder

Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Kumar Dubey said the woman's family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Sharma wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives.

SIT To Investigate All Angles

Police said the SIT would investigate various angles, including allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after Sharma's death.

A Bhopal court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge, while the hearing on Samarth Singh's pre-arrest bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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