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Home  » News » Retired Judge, Lawyer Son Booked In Dowry Death Case In Bhopal

Retired Judge, Lawyer Son Booked In Dowry Death Case In Bhopal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 18:21 IST

A retired judge and her lawyer son in Bhopal face charges in a dowry death case after their daughter-in-law was found dead in their home, sparking a police investigation and accusations of dowry harassment.

Key Points

  • A retired judge and her lawyer son are under investigation in Bhopal for alleged dowry-related offences after the death of their daughter-in-law.
  • The victim, Twisha Sharma, was found dead in her marital home, prompting her family to accuse her in-laws of murder and dowry harassment.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to dowry death and dowry harassment against the retired judge and her son.
  • The victim's family alleges she was in contact with them shortly before her death, expressing her desire to return to Noida.

A retired judge and her lawyer son were booked for dowry-related offences after her daughter-in-law was found dead at their home in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a police official said on Friday.

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging in her marital home in Katara Hills here on Tuesday night, the official said.

 

Details of the Marriage and Death

Sharma had met her husband, Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh, through a dating app in 2024 and subsequently got married in December 2025, as per police.

"Samarth and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, rushed Twisha to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Police was alerted about the case by hospital authorities at around 11pm," he said.

Family Accusations and Police Investigation

Katara Hills police station in charge Sunil Kumar Dubey told PTI that the woman's maternal family, hailing from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder.

Her kin have claimed she talked to them on phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday and wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, the official said.

"A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to dowry death and dowry harassment has been registered against Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh. Efforts are being made to arrest them," Additional Police Commissioner (Zone-2) Gautam Solanki said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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