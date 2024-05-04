News
Rediff.com  » News » JD-S MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT

JD-S MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 04, 2024 20:13 IST
IMAGE: Janata Dal-Secular MLA H D Revanna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Janata Dal-Secular MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a Court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said.

The case was registered against Revanna, a former Minister and son of JD-S patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of alleged sexual abuse by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
