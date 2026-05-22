Sisters Found Dead In Ambala Residence, Cause Unknown

Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of two sisters found in a decomposed state inside their Ambala home, after neighbours reported a foul smell.

Key Points Two sisters were discovered dead in their Ambala home, with their bodies in a highly decomposed state.

The deaths were discovered after neighbours noticed a foul odour coming from the locked house.

The sisters, aged between 40 and 45, had been living in isolation since their parents' death.

One of the sisters reportedly suffered from mental health issues and mobility problems, with the other acting as her caregiver.

Police are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Two sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their residence here on Friday, with their bodies in a highly decomposed state.

According to police, the deaths came to light in Mahesh Nagar police station area of Ambala Cantt.

The bodies of both sisters were discovered inside their home after neighbours grew suspicious as the house remained locked and devoid of signs of activity for nearly 15 to 20 days.

The police were alerted only after a strong, foul odour began emanating from the house.

Upon receiving the information, a Mahesh Nagar police station team reached the scene, forced open the door, and entered the premises.

Investigation Uncovers Isolated Lives

According to the police, both women were aged between 40 and 45 years. The body of one sister was found lying on a bed, while the body of the other was on the floor.

Both bodies were severely decomposed, leading to the assumption that the deaths had occurred several days back.

According to neighbours, both sisters had been living by themselves for a long time following the death of their parents, and they had been sustaining themselves with the assistance of neighbours.

Neighbours Raise Alarm After Foul Odour

The incident came to light when a man who cleans cars in the locality noticed a stench emanating from the house.

He informed the neighbours about the smell, following which they alerted the authorities. A neighbour, a retired school principal, said when the police entered the house, a pungent, foul odour permeated the entire premises.

Sisters Lived Simple, Isolated Life

Local residents revealed that one of the deceased sisters suffered from mental health issues and also experienced difficulties with mobility.

The other sister worked to earn livelihood and served as her care-giver. Neither sister socialised much; they lived an extremely simple and isolated existence, the neighbour said.

Mahesh Nagar Station House Officer Jitender Dhillon said the police arrived at the scene after receiving information from neighbours.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two sisters lived by themselves and their parents had passed away some time ago.

Post-Mortem Examination Awaited

Both bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report is received, police said.