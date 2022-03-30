Silence Of Death In Bogtui Village

The silence of death hangs over West Bengal's Bogtui village, where nine people, mostly children and women, were burnt alive last week in revenge for the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader.

The surviving villagers have fled the village, fearing more revenge attacks, and all that remains in Bogtui are burnt houses, other destroyed homes and police pickets to maintain a veneer of security.

Please click on the image to view a glimpse of Bogtui village, where lives ended and others changed forever in mindless murderous mayhem last week.

IMAGE: Goats walk in front of a damaged house at Bogtui village, in Birbhum district, March 29, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo