Will There Be Justice For The Families?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui village in the state's Birbhum district where eight members of a family were burnt alive after a local Trinamool Congress leader was killed.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Mamata's visit.

IMAGE: Mamata on her way to meet the survivors of the shocking violence.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mamata consoles the family members of Bhadu Shaikh, a victim of the violence.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The grief and pain of the families is evident when they listen to the chief minister.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The victims's families in mourning.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, also visited Bogtui village.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Choudhary speaks to the affected villagers.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com