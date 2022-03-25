News
Rediff.com  » News » Will There Be Justice For The Families?

Will There Be Justice For The Families?

By Rediff News Bureau
March 25, 2022 11:08 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui village in the state's Birbhum district where eight members of a family were burnt alive after a local Trinamool Congress leader was killed.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Mamata's visit.

IMAGE: Mamata on her way to meet the survivors of the shocking violence.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mamata consoles the family members of Bhadu Shaikh, a victim of the violence.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The grief and pain of the families is evident when they listen to the chief minister.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The victims's families in mourning.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, also visited Bogtui village.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Choudhary speaks to the affected villagers.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
