Mumbai Temple Worker Nabbed for Stealing from Donation Boxes

A Siddhivinayak Temple employee in Mumbai was arrested after CCTV footage revealed him stealing money from donation boxes, prompting a police investigation into the extent of the theft.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Siddhivinayak Temple worker in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from donation boxes.

CCTV footage revealed the employee extracting currency notes from donation boxes over a 10-day period.

Temple officials suspect the worker stole at least Rs 10,000 and have filed a police complaint.

An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the theft and potential involvement of other employees.

Police have apprehended a worker from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple for allegedly stealing money from donation boxes, officials said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on March 20 after staff reviewed 10 days of CCTV footage from the revered Ganesha shrine in the city's Prabhadevi area.

Police said the temple officials had a suspicion that the worker had been stealing money.

The CCTV footage showed him pulling currency notes from donation boxes multiple times, said the official, citing the FIR registered against him. It also showed the temple employee using his fingers to extract money from a donation box in the priest's chamber.

Taking serious note of the staffer's alleged misconduct, the temple authorities submitted a complaint to the Dadar police station.

The temple officials suspect the worker has stolen at least Rs 10,000 so far.

A probe is underway to determine whether the worker had stolen on previous occasions, how much he may have accumulated, and whether any other temple employee was involved in the alleged crime, the official added.