HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Employee and Friend Nabbed for Alleged Theft from Bengaluru Company

Employee and Friend Nabbed for Alleged Theft from Bengaluru Company

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 20:10 IST

x

In Bengaluru, an employee and his friend were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 91.76 lakh from a private firm, highlighting the risks of internal theft and the importance of security measures.

Key Points

  • A Bengaluru employee and his friend were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 91.76 lakh from the employee's workplace.
  • Police recovered Rs 81.66 lakh from the arrested individuals.
  • The employee, a cashier, reportedly informed his friend about the cash in the office, leading to the theft.
  • The theft occurred at a private firm on BEL Road in Bengaluru.
  • Police are currently searching for two other individuals involved in the crime.

An employee and his friend were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 91.76 lakh from a private firm here where the former worked as a cashier, police said on Friday.

The cashier has been identified as Dhananjay (28), a resident of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. His friend Praveen (29) a native of Malavagoppa in Shivamogga district was also picked up, they said.

 

With their arrests, police claimed to have recovered Rs 81.66 Lakh cash from them.

The matter was reported at Sadashivanagar police station here on February 20, police said. According to police, the theft took place at a private firm on BEL Road in Bengaluru.

In his complaint, the company's owner claimed that on the night of February 19, he left office after locking the main door. The next morning, staff of a neighbouring shop informed him over the phone that the glass of his office had been broken.

Upon reaching the office and checking, he found that out of Rs 1.76 crore kept in the office drawer, an amount of Rs 91.76 lakh had been stolen by unknown persons, he alleged.

Following investigation, one of the accused -- Praveen -- was secured in Shivamogga along with the car used for committing the offence, police said.

Confession and Arrests

"During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed details about another individual who was working in the complainant's office and had facilitated the theft," a senior police officer said.

Based on his information, Dhananjay, who worked at the complainant's office in Sadashivanagar was taken into custody, he said.

"During questioning, he admitted that with the intention of making easy money, he had informed his friends about the cash kept in the office, which led to the theft," he added.

Efforts are ongoing to trace two other absconding accused, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crime

RELATED STORIES

11 Arrested in Kidnapping and Assault of Kannada Film Director
11 Arrested in Kidnapping and Assault of Kannada Film Director
ATM woes: Rs 26,000 was debited from my account
ATM woes: Rs 26,000 was debited from my account
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
Spot the Scam Before It Spots You!
Spot the Scam Before It Spots You!
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains0:38

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata1:35

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO