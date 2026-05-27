Siddaramaiah to resign tomorrow? Meeting with guv sparks speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's request for a meeting with the Governor has ignited rumours of his resignation, potentially paving the way for D K Shivakumar to assume the state's top position.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeks meeting with the Governor amid leadership change speculations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rumours suggest Siddaramaiah may resign, paving the way for D K Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister.

Congress leaders have held discussions regarding a possible change of guard in Karnataka after Rajya Sabha polls.

D K Shivakumar's camp is reportedly pressing for his elevation to Chief Minister based on a prior agreement.

Amid intense speculations of a change of guard in the state in the next two days, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought time from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an appointment on May 28, sources in the CMO said on Wednesday.

Speculation Surrounds Karnataka Leadership Change

Speculations are rife that Siddaramaiah would resign on Thursday paving way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to become the next CM of Karnataka.

"Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow," a highly placed source close to the chief minister told PTI.

Congress Weighs In On Karnataka CM Decision

According to sources in the Congress, Siddaramaiah may tender his resignation to Gehlot.

The Congress brass including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, apart from meeting them separately, and is likely to take a call on a possible change of guard in the state after the Rajya Sabha polls, which are due next month.

Shivakumar's Push For Chief Ministership

Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah, 77, to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted. Siddaramaiah has also been offered a Rajya Sabha seat, they said.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated as CM in accordance with a 'promise' which his supporters claim was made to him during state assembly elections in 2023. The promise was that Siddaramaiah would rule for the first two-and-half years and then allow Shivakumar to take over the remaining term.