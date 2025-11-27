HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will call everyone and...: Kharge on K'taka power tussle

November 27, 2025 13:29 IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he will call for a meeting of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in New Delhi to discuss the raging leadership issue in Karnataka.

IMAGE: The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in Karnataka. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the leaders will discuss on the way forward and settle the issue, and there by put an end to the "confusion" that is there.

 

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

"After going to Delhi, I will call three-four important leaders and discuss. After the discussion, we will say how to go ahead; there by put an end to the confusion," Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

Asked of the CM and his deputy will be called to Delhi, he said, "we should certainly call them and discuss. We will call them, discuss with them and settle the issue."

"I will call everyone and discuss. Rahul Gandhi will be part of it, also other members including CM and Deputy CM. After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made," he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah held a meeting with senior ministers and leaders considered close to him including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H C Mahdevappa and K Venkatesh and KN Rajanna at his residence in Bengaluru, according to official sources.

