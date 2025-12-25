Buzz over CM change resurfaces as Shivakumar meets Kharge

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru, leading to speculation linking it to the ongoing power tussle in the state for the CM post.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar meets AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: Courtesy @DKShivakumar/X

However, speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said he did not discuss anything political and has only shared his thoughts with the Congress president, as a state unit chief, regarding the law enacted by the centre replacing the MGNREGA, ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27.

He said he has not discussed any other issue with Kharge.

"There is no need to do it, I will not do it, there is no such thing for now. Siddaramaiah and I have said that we will work abiding by the high command's decision, and we are committed to it."

Responding to a question on his statement that he will remain a party worker, Shivakumar said, what he meant was being a lifetime member of the party and serving the organisation, irrespective of the post or the position he holds.

"I'm a lifetime worker of the party. Whatever the post may be, I'm a worker of the party. I have tied the party flag, both as a party worker and President. I have pasted party posters, and I have done the sweeping work. I have done all things for the Congress party. I have not come just to sit and make speeches on the stage. I have done all the work for the party," he said.

When asked as to when he will get a reward for his hard work, he said, "I won't answer such things."

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The meeting with the All India Congress Committee chief has gained significance as Kharge on Sunday had said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not in the party's high command.

Kharge had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

Asked about Kharge's statement, Shivakumar said, "As a senior leader, he has given his guidance."

Kharge's statement had come at a time when it was widely expected in the Congress and the political circles that the party high command would call both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi, to put an end to the leadership issue in the state, after the legislature session concluded on December 19.

Asked whether he will be going to Delhi, the Deputy CM said that he has no such plans, and if there is any work or if he is called by the party, he will go.

"If I'm called, I will go. I have not been called so far," he said.

When told that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been invited for the CWC meeting, Shivakumar said, "Maybe. I'm aware that three CMs (from Congress-ruled states) have been invited. Deputy CMs have not been called. State Congress Presidents are only called for the extended working committee meeting."

Amid the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah, on December 19, had asserted on the floor of the Assembly that he would continue in office.

He had also said that the Congress high command was "in my favour" and asserted that no decision was made on his staying at the helm for only two-and-a-half years.

Reacting to which, Shivakumar had on Friday said that he and CM Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it.

The Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, will meet on December 27 to deliberate on the government replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

Accusing the centre of removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from MGNREGA and trying to kill the scheme, Shivakumar on Thursday said, the new law makes for 40 per cent contribution for the scheme from the states, no state can afford, even the BJP states can't implement it. It is also detrimental for the poor, labourers and farmers.

"We have to fight, we are planning. As the state Congress president, I will plan a big movement on this. All panchayat members and MGNREGA workers should come together and ensure that the MGNREGA is restored and protect rural development," he said. PTI KSU

