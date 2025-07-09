Speculation mounts after Shivakumar meets Priyanka Gandhi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, fuelling speculation about leadership change in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The meeting comes amid reports that Shivakumar has been pressing for the chief minister's post, based on an 'understanding' within the party that he would take over the role after two-and-a-half years of the current term.

Shivakumar remained tight-lipped about the details of the discussion. "I visited the place," he merely said.

The Karnataka Congress has been under scrutiny over reports of a rotational chief minister arrangement between Shivakumar and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the party's victory in the 2023 assembly elections.

While both leaders have publicly denied any such formal agreement, speculation continues to persist within party circles.

The Deputy CM, who played a crucial role in the Congress' return to power in Karnataka, has been considered a key contender for the chief minister's position.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress government in Karnataka approaches the halfway mark of its five-year term, with internal discussions about leadership roles expected to intensify in the coming months.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, dismissed speculation about leadership change, saying there are currently no plans to alter the cabinet composition.

"No cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. Myself and the chief minister are meeting central ministers to discuss various state issues," Shivakumar told reporters.

When asked about the buzz that he will take over as chief minister after completion of two-and-half-years of the Congress government in the state, Shivakumar termed it media speculation and clarified there is no such plan.

Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah is meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to seek permission for an air show that has become a signature event during Mysuru Dasara, celebrated in September-end. He also said four vacant MLC positions will be filled before the next assembly session.

Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said he met Union Environment and Jal Shakti ministers on Tuesday and demanded early clearance of several water projects, including the Yettinahole Project and Kalasa Banduri project.

On the Yettinahole Integrated Water Supply project, the deputy chief minister said the Centre has stalled works in Tumkur and Hassan districts citing forest land issues.

"We have given alternative land and sought early forest clearance so that work can continue," he said.

The project addresses acute drinking water shortages in drought-prone districts of southern Karnataka and aims to supply water to approximately 75 lakh people across 6,657 villages and 38 towns.

The deputy chief minister said he also sought early forest clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri Project from the Centre, saying the tender has already been issued.

In the meeting, he informed that the Goa government issued a show cause notice to Karnataka in 2023 objecting to works falling under Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary.

"It is a drinking water project and will not affect Goa. Goa cannot dictate us. Let the central government decide this matter," he said.

He said the state government plans to withdraw a case filed in the Supreme Court in this regard and is taking legal opinion on the same.

Shivakumar also demanded that the Union government issue a gazette notification for the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal verdict concerning the allocation of Krishna river waters among the riparian states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

"Twice the meeting was postponed without any reasons. I was told a meeting will be held this month on this issue," he added.