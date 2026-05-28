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Home  » News » Siddaramaiah announces resignation at breakfast meet with ministers

Siddaramaiah announces resignation at breakfast meet with ministers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 28, 2026 13:10 IST

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is stepping down following a request from the Congress high command for a leadership change, potentially paving the way for D K Shivakumar to take over.

Siddaramaiah to step down as Karnataka CM

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a breakfast meeting, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: CMO Karnataka/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to step down from his position.
  • The Congress high command has reportedly requested a leadership change in Karnataka.
  • D K Shivakumar is a possible successor to Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.
  • Siddaramaiah may be offered a central role in the Congress party, including a Rajya Sabha seat.
  • Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders were involved in discussions regarding the leadership change.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down, during a breakfast hosted at his residence, official sources said on Thursday.

His current deputy and possible successor, D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues attended the breakfast meeting.

 

In a picture shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Siddaramaiah is seen hugging an emotional Shivakumar. In another picture, CM hopeful Shivakumar is seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah and taking his blessings.

Congress High Command Seeks Leadership Change

According to CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor's appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.

However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who he has left for his native, Indore, for personal reasons.

Political Speculation Rises In Karnataka

As the political heat rises in the southern state in anticipation of a new CM, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Wednesday, had clarified that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue.

The Legislature Party selects its leader, the obvious choice for CM.

Surjewala, who arrived here on Wednesday, also met Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders.

Siddaramaiah Offered Central Role In Congress

The development follows the Congress high command reportedly asking Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offering him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role.

Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader, Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Surjewala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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