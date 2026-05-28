Karnataka CM buzz: Shivakumar, minsiters reach Sidda's residence

Amidst swirling rumours of a leadership shuffle in Karnataka, all eyes are on the Congress party as speculation mounts about whether Siddaramaiah will step down and D K Shivakumar will take over as Chief Minister.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar arrives at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a breakfast meeting. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Speculation intensifies regarding a potential leadership change in the Karnataka Congress government.

Senior Congress leaders are holding meetings to discuss the possibility of D K Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Sources suggest the Congress high command is leaning towards a change in leadership in Karnataka.

Congress leaders officially maintain discussions focus on Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections, dismissing leadership change reports as speculation.

Hints from Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan and legal advisor A S Ponnanna suggest changes are imminent in Karnataka politics.

Amid intensifying speculation regarding a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday for a 'breakfast meeting' with senior Congress leaders.

Several Karnataka Ministers, including Priyank Kharge, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and H K Patil, also arrived at the Chief Minister's residence amid tight security arrangements.

The meeting comes as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months despite repeated assertions from the Congress leadership dismissing such reports.

Karnataka Congress Leadership Transition: The Brewing Speculation

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year.

The Congress government in the state has now completed three years.

There has been constant speculation over the elevation of Shivakumar since the Congress government completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, sweets were distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in anticipation of him becoming the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress High Command's Stance on Karnataka Leadership

The Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it, according to sources.

Officially, however, the party maintained that the discussions focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Karnataka Legislative Council elections, terming reports of a possible leadership change as "speculation".

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal told mediapersons that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka would be announced along with candidates from other states.

"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said.

Hints of Imminent Changes in Karnataka Politics

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan hinted at the possibility that Siddaramaiah could submit his resignation on Thursday and said that the final decision on the next Chief Minister would be taken by the party high command.

"We went to the CM's house. I think CM may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM. He has already taken an appointment with the Governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide. Surjewala is here already. Most probably, DK Shivakumar will be the CM. Whatever the high command tells, they will obey," he said.

Adding to the speculation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor A S Ponnanna on Wednesday said that "some changes are on the cards" in Karnataka politics.

"There are some changes on the cards. We cannot deny it. We cannot shut our eyes to that. But what transpires, how it transpires, what is going to happen, what is the nature of the change, we have to wait and watch," Ponnanna told reporters in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that discussions with the Congress high command would be addressed on Thursday amid continuing speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress.