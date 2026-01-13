HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Siddaramaiah rules out CM change after Rahul meeting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 13, 2026 20:53 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed media speculation about a possible change in the state's leadership, reiterating that he will abide by the Congress high command's decision.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during an event in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, January 13, 2026. Photograph: @siddaramaiahX/ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters after briefly meeting top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the airport, Siddaramaiah said there was no confusion within the party regarding leadership issues. He clarified that he did not hold any political discussions with Rahul Gandhi during the meeting.

"No discussion has taken place today, and none is scheduled for the evening. He (Rahul Gandhi) is en route to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu and will return here (Mysuru) later to fly back to Delhi. I will see him off again," Siddaramaiah said.

 

Responding to questions about media reports on a possible leadership change, the CM said, "What speculations? You (the media) are the ones speculating. There is no such issue within the party. This question itself is baseless."

Addressing rumours of confusion over a potential Cabinet reshuffle, he added, "Where is the confusion? These are discussions in newspapers and media; there is no such thing in the party."

Speculation over a leadership tussle has intensified since the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, fueled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023.

Commenting on reports that legislators were giving dates for a leadership change, Siddaramaiah said, "Either D K Shivakumar or I would speak on this issue, as we are the ones who know. Have we spoken? No. In fact, legislators are not discussing it now; it is you (the media) who are discussing it."

When asked about Shivakumar and his supporters referencing promises regarding power transfer, he said, "When was this said? They have not said anything; you are creating it. Ultimately, we will abide by whatever the high command decides."

On the issue of MLAs publicly commenting on his tenure, Siddaramaiah said, "MLAs don't know the details. The high command has not informed them. The decision will be taken as per the high command."

Referring to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's earlier remark that local leaders should resolve leadership issues, the CM said, "Shivakumar and I have had discussions and even visited each other's homes for breakfast. We agreed to abide by the high command's decision."

Siddaramaiah added that he would not be going to New Delhi immediately to discuss the proposed Cabinet reshuffle with the Congress leadership.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
