Shraddha murder: Aaftab files plea for certificates, chargesheet copy

Shraddha murder: Aaftab files plea for certificates, chargesheet copy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 13, 2023 17:31 IST
Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Monday filed applications in court for release of his educational certificates to pursue higher studies and for a "proper" digital copy of the chargesheet.

IMAGE: Shraddha Walkar with Aaftab Poonawala. Photograph: ANI Photo

He is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing her body after cutting it into several pieces.

Poonawala's applications alleged that he was "falsely implicated" in the case and that the prosecution "intentionally" provided a digital copy of the chargesheet "which cannot be read".

 

A court in Delhi had taken cognisance of the Delhi police's chargesheet on February 7 and posted the matter for further proceedings on February 21.

The first application filed by Poonawala's counsel advocate MS Khan said he was "falsely implicated in the present case" and was "languishing" in the Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

"That the applicant or accused wants to pursue his higher studies so he wants all his certificates," it said.

It also said Poonawala "urgently" required the stationery items such as pen, pencil and notebook.

The second application requested that a soft or digital copy of the chargesheet be provided to Poonawala in a "proper" way .

The Delhi police had filed a 6,629-page chargesheet on January 24 in the case.

"That on the last date of hearing, the applicant was supplied the chargesheet but the chargesheet in the soft copy or pen drive is not proper as the prosecution intentionally provided the soft copy which cannot be read," the application said.

It claimed that the pen drive was "overloaded" and not supported by advanced computers and that the video footage was "mismanaged".

"It is, therefore, prayed that this court may kindly be pleased to pass an order directing the investigating officer to supply the soft copy in a folder-wise manner and the video footage may be in other pen drives as filed in the chargesheet, in the interest of justice," the application said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
