Shraddha murder: Delhi police files 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab

The Delhi police on Tuesday said Shraddha Walkar had gone to meet another friend which Aaftab Poonawala didn't like and he became violent.

IMAGE: The Delhi police reaches Saket court with a copy of the chargesheet against Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar murder case, in New Delhi, January 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7.

"On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet one of her friends which Poonawala did not like. After which he became violent and the incident happened," Joint Commissioner of Police (south) Meenu Chaudhary said.

The police said that the charge sheet was filed on Tuesday under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Over 150 testimonies have been recorded, they said.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar in May last year and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city over several days.