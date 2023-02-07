News
Rediff.com  » News » Aaftab dated several women after killing Shraddha: Police

Aaftab dated several women after killing Shraddha: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2023 19:48 IST
Aaftab Amin Poonawala was dating several women through an app and even brought one to his residence while the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar were lying in the house, the Delhi police claimed in the charge sheet filed before a Delhi court.

IMAGE: Students from the Gurukul Art School pay tribute to Shraddha Walker, who was murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala, in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Giving a chilling account of the gory crime, the police alleged that Poonawala's partner Walkar was "already living in constant fear of getting killed" even before the accused decided to get rid of her in a barbaric and brutal manner.

According to excerpts of the 6,629-page-long charge sheet, soon after the murder of Walkar, the accused again came in contact with several women through Bumble, a dating app.

 

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Chhattarpur locality.

He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
