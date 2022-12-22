News
Rediff.com  » News » Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea

Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 22, 2022 11:47 IST
Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, withdrew his bail plea on Thursday.

Poonawala appeared before the court through video-conferencing and said he wished to withdraw the bail application which was filed before the court on December 15.

Poonawala's private advocate M S Khan informed the court that the bail application was moved because of "miscommunication" between him and the accused.

 

"Bail petition dismissed as withdrawn and not pressed," Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

His judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
