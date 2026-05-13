Gangsters Target Diljit Dosanjh's Manager: What Happened?

The alleged firing outside Diljit Dosanjh's manager's residence has ignited a political firestorm, with accusations of intimidation and gang violence flying between AAP and BJP.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shots allegedly fired at Diljit Dosanjh's manager's residence in Karnal, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility.

Haryana police are investigating the alleged firing incident, but have not received a formal complaint.

AAP alleges the attack was due to Diljit Dosanjh declining to join the BJP, accusing the party of intimidation tactics.

BJP denies the allegations, accusing AAP of politicising the issue and questioning their handling of law and order.

Diljit Dosanjh had previously stated he has no interest in entering politics, preferring to focus on his entertainment career.

Shots were allegedly fired outside the residence of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Karnal at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aides, a social media post linked to the gang claimed, with Haryana police saying they are investigating the matter.

The police, however, said it has not received any complaint from the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family. "There is no information from the family side," Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said.

A police team visited Kang's village, Gonder, in Karnal, and carried out a preliminary investigation. "Nothing was recovered from the spot," the officer said adding they are probing the claim in the social media post.

Gang Claims Responsibility for Attack

In the post, Bishnoi's aides, Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, purportedly claimed responsibility for the alleged firing incident on Tuesday outside Kang's house.

Political Parties Trade Accusations

Meanwhile, the issue triggered a slugfest between AAP and the BJP, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging that Dosanjh's manager was targeted as the singer had declined to join the BJP.

"It is unfortunate that after ace singer Diljit Dosanjh declined to enter politics, the BJP has resorted to intimidation tactics against him.

"After actor Vijay's success in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, the BJP had realised that artistes enjoy greater public acceptance and had therefore attempted to bring Diljit Dosanjh into politics," he claimed.

"Since Diljit Singh declined the BJP's offer, politics of intimidation has begun against him, which is unfair. Attacking his manager's house reflects this politics of threat," he told reporters in Delhi.

Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh and Harbhajan Singh also made similar allegations targeting the BJP.

Reacting to AAP's accusations, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said that those who withdrew singer Sidhu Moosewala's security and publicised it are today speaking about Diljit Dosanjh. The party alleged that the law and order has collapsed under the Mann government.

AAP leader and state finance minister Cheema said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager. I condemn this."

"It shows that the BJP is trying to scare celebrities and businessmen by using gangsters. Its anti-Punjab face has been exposed," he said.

Earlier on X, the minister said, "The timeline is crystal clear for everyone to witness. BJP tells @diljitdosanjh to join them, which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager's house to send a 'message.'"

Accusations Against BJP

Cheema accused the BJP of obstructing every path to justice when it comes to Bishnoi.

"And what does the BJP government do? It blocks every serious attempt to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi, keeps him protected in Gujarat and treats him like a state asset instead of a criminal," he alleged.

PWD minister Harbhajan Singh alleged, "This anti-Punjab BJP is basically running a protection racket from Gujarat. The moment Diljit Dosanjh made it clear he wants nothing to do with the BJP, his manager was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

A few days ago, Dosanjh had made it clear that he would never enter politics, saying he was happy in the field of entertainment.

"Kade vi nahi'; Mera kam entertainment karna. Am very happy in my field. Thank You So Much," Dosanjh had said in a post on X while reacting to a news report.

Jago Punjab Manch -- a group of civil society activists, including retired Army personnel and IAS officers, had appealed to Dosanjh to assume the leadership of Punjab.