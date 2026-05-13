Why Bishnoi Gang Claimed Attack On Dosanjh's Manager

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for a firing incident outside the residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager, sparking political accusations and police investigation.

Photograph: Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram

Key Points Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing outside Diljit Dosanjh's manager's residence.

Haryana Police state they have not received a complaint from Diljit Dosanjh's manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleges BJP asked Dosanjh to join the party before the attack.

Cheema accuses the BJP of protecting Lawrence Bishnoi and using gangsters to intimidate Punjabis.

Police investigation found nothing at the site of the alleged firing incident.

A social media post allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed a firing incident outside the residence of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Haryana's Karnal.

The Haryana Police, however, on Wednesday said it has not received any complaint from the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family.

"There is no information from the family side," Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said.

A police team visited Kang's village, Gonder in Karnal, and as per preliminary investigation, nothing was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

Bishnoi Gang's Alleged Claim of Responsibility

In a social media post, Bishnoi's aides, Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, purportedly took the responsibility for the alleged firing incident outside Kang's house in Gonder village.

Political Accusations Against BJP

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that a few days ago, the BJP had asked Dosanjh to join the party, but he refused.

Thereafter, Dosanjh's manager was "attacked", and its responsibility was taken by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he alleged.

"It shows that the BJP is trying to scare celebrities and businessmen by using gangsters. Its anti-Punjab face has been exposed," Cheema said.

Earlier on X, the minister said, "The timeline is crystal clear for everyone to witness. BJP tells @diljitdosanjh to join them, which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager's house to send a 'message.'"

Cheema's Allegations of BJP Protection

Cheema accused the BJP of obstructing every path to justice when it comes to Bishnoi.

"And what does the BJP government do? It blocks every serious attempt to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi, keeps him protected in Gujarat and treats him like a state asset instead of a criminal," he alleged.

"This is not law and order. This is the weaponisation of gangsters to intimidate Punjabis who refuse to bend before the BJP. A cowardly, vindictive and deeply Anti-Punjab mindset is on full display. Punjab will not be bullied into silence," the minister added.