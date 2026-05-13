Police Investigate Firing At Diljit Dosanjh's Manager's Residence

Haryana police are investigating a firing incident outside Diljit Dosanjh's manager's home, sparking political accusations and raising concerns about celebrity intimidation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shots were allegedly fired outside the residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Karnal, with a social media post claiming responsibility by Lawrence Bishnoi's aides.

Haryana police are investigating the alleged firing incident, but have not received a formal complaint from the manager or his family.

The incident has triggered a political dispute between AAP and BJP, with AAP alleging BJP's involvement due to Diljit Dosanjh's refusal to join the party.

AAP leaders accuse BJP of using gangsters to intimidate celebrities and businessmen in Punjab after Diljit Dosanjh rejected their offer to enter politics.

Diljit Dosanjh had previously stated he would never enter politics, expressing his contentment in the entertainment industry.

Shots were allegedly fired outside the residence of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Karnal at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aides, a social media post linked to the gang claimed, with Haryana police saying they are investigating the matter.

The police, however, said it has not received any complaint from the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family. "There is no information from the family side," Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

A police team visited Kang's village, Gonder, in Karnal, and carried out a preliminary investigation. "Nothing was recovered from the spot," the officer said adding they are probing the claim in the social media post.

In the post, Bishnoi's aides, Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, purportedly claimed responsibility for the alleged firing incident on Tuesday outside Kang's house.

Political Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Meanwhile, the issue triggered a political slugfest between AAP and the BJP, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant alleging that Dosanjh's manager was targeted as the singer had declined to join the BJP.

"It is unfortunate that after ace singer Diljit Dosanjh declined to enter politics, the BJP has resorted to intimidation tactics against him.

"After actor Vijay's success in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, the BJP had realised that artistes enjoy greater public acceptance and had therefore attempted to bring Diljit Dosanjh into politics," he claimed.

"Since Diljit Singh declined the BJP's offer, politics of intimidation has begun against him, which is unfair. Attacking his manager's house reflects this politics of threat," he told reporters in Delhi.

Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh and Harbhajan Singh also made similar allegations targeting the BJP.

BJP's Response and Law and Order Concerns

Reacting to AAP's accusations, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said that those who withdrew singer Sidhu Moosewala's security and publicised it are today speaking about Diljit Dosanjh. The party alleged that the law and order has collapsed under the Mann government.

AAP leader and state finance minister Cheema said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager. I condemn this."

"It shows that the BJP is trying to scare celebrities and businessmen by using gangsters. Its anti-Punjab face has been exposed," he said.

Earlier on X, the minister said, "The timeline is crystal clear for everyone to witness. BJP tells @diljitdosanjh to join them, which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager's house to send a 'message.'"

Accusations Against BJP and Bishnoi's Protection

Cheema accused the BJP of obstructing every path to justice when it comes to Bishnoi.

"And what does the BJP government do? It blocks every serious attempt to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi, keeps him protected in Gujarat and treats him like a state asset instead of a criminal," he alleged.

PWD minister Harbhajan Singh alleged, "This anti-Punjab BJP is basically running a protection racket from Gujarat. The moment Diljit Dosanjh made it clear he wants nothing to do with the BJP, his manager was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

Diljit Dosanjh's Stance on Politics

A few days ago, Dosanjh had made it clear that he would never enter politics, saying he was happy in the field of entertainment.

"Kade vi nahi'; Mera kam entertainment karna. Am very happy in my field. Thank You So Much," Dosanjh had said in a post on X while reacting to a news report.

Jago Punjab Manch -- a group of civil society activists, including retired Army personnel and IAS officers, had appealed to Dosanjh to assume the leadership of Punjab.