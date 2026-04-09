Short circuit causes fire at Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport

A minor fire at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1, caused by a short circuit, was quickly contained, ensuring uninterrupted airport operations and passenger safety.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A minor fire incident occurred at Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport due to a short circuit.

Emergency response teams swiftly contained the fire, preventing significant damage.

Airport operations remained unaffected, ensuring minimal disruption to travellers.

No casualties were reported as a result of the fire at Mumbai Airport.

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening and it was brought under control swiftly, officials said.

The airport operations remained unaffected and there were no casualties, they added.

A short circuit caused the fire which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was bought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes, the CSMIA spokesperson said.

He described the fire as 'minor'.

There were no casualties, said civic officials.